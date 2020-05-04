Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A brush fire spread to two acres on Monday afternoon in the Shadow Hills neighborhood, authorities said.
The fire broke out on the 10000 block of North Wornom Avenue.
A Los Angeles Fire Department helicopter released water onto the area to help extinguish the fire, which was contained after 30 minutes.
LAFD Incident Commanders have formally declared the fire’s cause as an outdoor welding operation after an interview and investigation, according to the latest incident report as of this writing.
There were no reports of any injuries or structural damages.
No further details were provided.