LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Officers detained three men who are suspected of attacking another man with a bat in Chinatown early Monday morning.
The attack occurred sometime before 6 a.m. in the 400 block of College Street.
According to Los Angeles police, a Good Samaritan appeared to witness a robbery attempt in which the three suspects were beating the victim, and called police.
Officers responded and detained the suspects.
The condition of the victim was not confirmed.
No names were released.