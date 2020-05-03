LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A man is accused of sexually assaulting a University of California Los Angeles student on Saturday evening.
The suspect is described as a white male in his 30s with blond hair, facial hair, approximately 6-feet tall, and wearing a grey hoodie.
The incident happened at around 5:20 pm. on Saturday 800 block of Levering Avenue.
Police said the suspect approached the female student near the entrance of her off-campus apartment and grabbed her buttocks.
No injuries were reported and no vehicle was seen, according to police.
Anyone with information about the crime or the suspect is asked to call the UCLA Police Department at 310-825-1491.
