LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — For the first time, so-called “murder hornets” have been found in the United States.
Researcher dubbed the hornets “murder hornets” due to their venomous sting which can kill a human if they are stung several times.
However, the giant Asian, hornets are a much larger threat to the honeybee population as a few of them can take out an entire hive in a matter of hours.
The hornets are more than two inches long and have attacked hives in Washington state. It remains unclear to scientists how these hornets made it to the U.S.