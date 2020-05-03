



SAN CLEMENTE (CBSLA) — A Southern California restaurant is one of the businesses reopening in violation of state and local government orders.

Nomads Canteen in San Clemente has dining-in available as of Friday, with tables spaced out to ensure physical distancing, and patio seating as well.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department stopped by the establishment and owners are standing firm on their decision.

“I truly don’t believe I’m putting anybody at risk,” owner Jeff Gourley said.

Gourley says he was afraid of the spread of the coronavirus when the government mandates first went into effect, but he points to recent numbers from Orange County officials that show their county has fewer cases than L.A. or Riverside Counties.

Orange County also reported no deaths on Sunday.

“I’d rather have my business, my house, have some money in the bank when I get than be on the street when I get it,” Gourley said.

Despite the people speaking out against Stay-At-Home orders, a recent California Health Care Foundation/Ipsos poll found 75% of Californians favor the government mandates for as long as needed.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said we still have a while to go before things return to normal.

“We’re now over 2,000 people lost their lives. Don’t think virus has disappeared. Just ask the family members who have tragically lost loved ones,” said Newsom.

The Orange County Care Agency said they’ve reached out to Gourley about his violation of the governor’s order to keep all non-essential businesses closed.

Gourley says so far, no one has asked him to shut down but that he’ll comply if and when it comes to that.

Nomads Canteen is expected to close tomorrow as they wait to hear from the Governor about new guidelines of businesses before he makes his next move.