HIGHLAND (CBSLA) — Authorities say a serious, single vehicle collision has left five children seriously injured in San Bernardino County.
The accident unfolded just after 7 p.m. Saturday at Greenspot and Santa Ana Canyon roads in Highland.
It was there that authorities say a white Chevrolet Tahoe left the roadway for reasons unknown, and entered a dirt field where the vehicle rolled.
Several kids inside the car were ejected and suffered severe injuries. The children were taken to the hospital for treatment. Their current conditions were not available. In all, authorities say five kids were seriously injured.
The driver of the car, identified as Eric Ortega, 28, of San Bernardino, was taken into custody. Authorities allege that Ortega displayed obvious signs of intoxication.
No further details were immediately available.