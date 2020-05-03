PASADENA (CBSLA) — A man was arrested Sunday on suspicion of arson in South Pasadena.
A resident reported seeing 34-year-old Jesus Vargas at about 1 a.m. on the 300 block of San Pascual Avenue attempting to start a fire in the brush, authorities said.
Firefighters were called to the scenes of three other fires reported burning between the 300 and 500 blocks of Arroyo Drive as authorities were at the scene of the initial incident.
Vargas is suspected of setting those fires, as well, said South Pasadena Sgt. Robert Bartl.
Vegetation was burned but no structures were impacted.
The suspect was booked in county jail on arson charges.
He is due in Alhambra Superior Court 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to jail records.
Anyone with information on any of the incidents is asked to contact South Pasadena police at 626-403-7270 or San Marino Fire Department arson investigator Jason Sutliff at 626-300-0735.
