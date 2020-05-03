Comments
POMONA (CBSLA) — Police have announced the arrest of several suspects in an illegal weapons seizure in Pomona.
A search warrant was served at about 11:35 p.m. Friday on the 2200 block of Concord Avenue, authorities said.
More than a dozen weapons were recovered.
Some of the firearms were non-California compliant assault rifles and outlawed high-capacity magazines.
45-year-old Antonio Valadez, 46-year-old Isidor Mendiola, 20-year-old Enrique Renteria and 26-year-old Joseph Hernandez were detained.
