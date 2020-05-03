Comments
CHATSWORTH (CBSLA) — A 3.2-magnitude earthquake has struck the Chatsworth area, the U.S. Geological Survey reported Sunday.
CHATSWORTH (CBSLA) — A 3.2-magnitude earthquake has struck the Chatsworth area, the U.S. Geological Survey reported Sunday.
The quake was reported around 2:48 p.m. less than a mile from Chatsworth and about 7 miles from Northridge.
The quake marked the second in the day to hit the same region. Earlier Sunday, a magnitude-3.3 quake was registered.
There were no immediately reports of injuries or damage.
This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as soon as it becomes available.