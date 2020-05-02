



— Some beaches were open on Saturday in Ventura County under a few restrictions.

Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered beaches to be closed in Orange County — with some backlash from protesters who want to see the state reopen.

Ventura County leaders called it a “soft closure,” which they say strikes a balance between safety and mental health.

“Really good reports all day today at all of our beaches,” said Ventura County Executive Officer Mike Powers. “I’m really just proud of the community of Ventura County. We knew there were a lot of eyes on us and they did great.”

The parking lots and restrooms of county beaches remain closed.

Gathering, beach accessories and sunbathing are also prohibited.

“Active recreation only” signs were posted to remind beachgoers to keep moving and avoid gathering in groups.

Deputies were on the beach to monitor activity and make sure people were following guidelines.

“We appreciate the governor’s office for wanting to work with us. It was great. People need to get out. It’s good for their health, it’s good for their mental health but they did so in a responsible way,” Powers said.

Ventura County leaders were prepared to close the beaches if crowds got too big on Saturday.

“The Stay-At-Home orders — they’re so important — but people get a little stir crazy and it gets harder as it goes on. So, we want people to stay engaged and have a sense of hope and optimism that we’re making progress because we are, but we have to continue that physical distancing,” Powers said.