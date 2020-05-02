HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) — Orange County beaches will stay closed over the weekend after requests to reopen them were shot down in Court and tensions remaining high between city leaders and the Governor over the ban.

In Huntington Beach on Saturday, the beach remained closed, with visible caution tape; yet, beach-goers still appeared as of 7 a.m., with at least one workout class being held.

On Friday, protests related to this issue turned violent and spilled into the streets of Huntington Beach. The afternoon protests were sparked after Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered the closure of all 42-miles of Orange County’s coastline.

Coastal cities like Dana Point, Huntington and Newport beaches fired back, challenging the Governor’s mandate by requesting a temporary restraining order of the closure.

The Judge denied the TRO, resulting in the closure being effective, for now. A hearing on the matter has been set for May 11th.

“I’m not happy about it at all,” said Wanda Haering, a walker. “I think it is a real shame. If you look at the drone, the people were self-distancing.”

In the interim, the Governor’s office has requested a call with city leaders of the coastal community to discuss the matter.