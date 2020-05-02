Comments
SANTA MONICA (CBSLA) — A man was stabbed in the chest on the Expo Line in Santa Monica early Saturday.
SANTA MONICA (CBSLA) — A man was stabbed in the chest on the Expo Line in Santa Monica early Saturday.
Authorities said the incident was called in just before 5 a.m. at Fourth Street and Colorado Avenue.
Neither the victim nor suspect — who are both believed to be transients — were at the scene when officials arrived but they were later located at the 26th Street and Michigan Avenue, according to the Sheriff’s Transit Services Bureau.
The victim was treated for his injuries and is expected to survive. The suspect confessed and was taken into custody.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)