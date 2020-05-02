Comments
PICO RIVERA (CBSLA) — A man was shot and killed Saturday afternoon in front of a shopping center in Pico Rivera.
The shooting was reported at 2:24 p.m. at Whittier Boulevard and Acacia Avenue, according to Pico Rivera Sheriff’s Department.
It appears the victim — who has not been identified — was shot in the street and then stumbled into the shopping center parking lot before being rushed to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries.
It’s unclear which shopping center this occurred.
No suspect information was provided.
