LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — As California continues its Stay-At-Home order, people who love the outdoors are wondering what’s okay to do outside.
The state released a non-exhaustive list to offer some guidance about things that have the greenlight.
For the adventurous, BMX biking is allowed, as is meditation, gardening (not in groups) and walking your dog.
Here is the full list, which may be updated here:
- Athletics
- Badminton (singles)
- Throwing a baseball/softball
- BMX biking
- Canoeing (singles)
- Crabbing
- Cycling
- Exploring Rock Pools
- Gardening (not in groups)
- Golf (singles, walking – no cart)
- Hiking (trails/ paths allowing distancing)
- Horse Riding (singles)
- Jogging and running
- Kite Boarding and Kitesurfing
- Meditation
- Outdoor Photography
- Picnics (with your stay-home household members only)
- Quad Biking
- Rock Climbing
- Roller Skating and Roller Blading
- Rowing (singles)
- Scootering (not in groups)
- Skateboarding (not in groups)
- Soft Martial Arts – Tai Chi, Chi Kung (not in groups)
- Table Tennis (singles)
- Throwing a football, kicking a soccer ball (not in groups)
- Trail Running
- Trampolining
- Tree Climbing
- Volleyball (singles)
- Walk the dog
- Wash the car
- Watch the sunrise or sunset
- Yoga
Noticeably not on the list is swimming, after a weekend where beaches in Orange County were packed with visitors despite residents being asked to stay home except for essential needs.
To see the current list, visit this website, scroll down to the Outdoor Recreation section, then click the first drop-down that says, “NEW! Can I still exercise? Take my kids to the park for fresh air? Take a walk around the block?”
Gov. Gavin Newsom said Friday that an announcement is expected to be made in days on plans to ease restrictions on Stay-At-Home orders, cautioning, however, that there would be modifications in place to keep people safe.