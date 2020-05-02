LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — California may be close to starting to reopen its economy.
Gov. Gavin Newsom Friday said an announcement is expected to be made in days on plans to ease restrictions on stay at home orders, cautioning, however, that there would be modifications in place to keep people safe.
For now, he is asking for patience.
“If we can hold the line and continue to do good work, and just avoid the temptation to get back and congregate with people in ways where we an see an increase in the spread, we will get there much sooner,” he said.
But not everyone was heeding the Governor’s calls to stay home, with some struggling businesses defying state and local orders and already reopening.
A poll conducted by the University of California, Berkeley shows that most support Newsom’s response to the crisis, with 70 percent saying they are more concerned about reopening too soon, as opposed to the economic impact from the pandemic.