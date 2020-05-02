LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — An armed suspect was shot and killed by Los Angeles police Thursday night and two more arrested following a collision and foot chase in a South L.A. neighborhood.
The incident began at 9:40 p.m. when officers on patrol witnessed a car back up and slam into a parked vehicle in the 2200 block of Wall Street, police said.
The car then drove into an alley, and three suspects jumped out and ran away, with the officers giving chase.
During the foot chase, one of the suspects — who was identified by LAPD as Daniel Hernandez — was carrying a handgun and was shot by officers, police said. He died at the scene.
The other two suspects, Jose Hernandez and Anthony Villegas, were caught after a long search.
A handgun was recovered at the scene, police said. No officers were hurt during the ordeal.
It’s unclear if the deceased suspect opened fire on police. The exact circumstances of the officer-involved shooting were unclear.
An investigation is underway.
