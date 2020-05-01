



– A Victorville man who is suspected of murdering his ex-girlfriend and her two young sons has been transported back to San Bernardino County after being arrested Thursday in Eagle County, Colorado.

35-year-old Louis Gabriel Lucero allegedly killed 42-year-old Erlinda Villareal and her two boys, ages 12 and 9, on Wednesday and dumped their bodies in a desert area in Apple Valley.

After a day-long manhunt, he was arrested in Colorado on unrelated charges, and was transported to West Valley Detention Center on Friday after waiving the extradition process. He is being held without bail.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department reports that Lucero, Villareal and the two boys lived at a home in the 15400 block of Ferndale Road.

The investigation began just before 11 a.m. Wednesday, when deputies were called to the home and discovered signs that there had been a struggle, but there was no one inside, the sheriff’s department reports.

Then, just after 5:30 p.m., emergency dispatchers received a call from someone who had bee offroading around Waalew Road and Corwin Road in Apple Valley and discovered the bodies of Villareal and the two boys.

Investigators have determined that the three victims had left their home with Lucero and were murdered at an unknown location. There is still no word on a motive in the slayings.