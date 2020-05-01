'Tyrod Taylor Can Get Them To 8 Or 9 Wins': SportsLine Analyst Larry Hartstein On Chargers 2020 SeasonSportsLine analyst Larry Hartstein says the former backup could be a solid option for the Chargers to finish above .500 in 2020.

'Think Jared Goff Makes Nice Comeback': SportsLine's Kenny White On Why The Los Angeles Rams Could Have Big Year In 2020SportsLine analyst and "Wizard of Odds" Kenny White weighs in on why he believes the Rams have big value playing the over on their win total for the upcoming season.

New Rams RB Cam Akers On Getting Drafted: 'A Big Relief, Big Weight Off My Shoulders To Reach Lifelong Dream'The new Rams running back was filled with emotion when he heard his name called last week, telling the team's website it's the realization of a lifelong dream.