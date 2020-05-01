ORANGE COUNTY (CBSLA) — An Orange County Superior Court judge has declined requests for temporary restraining orders lifting Gov. Gavin Newsom’s orders to close Orange County’s beaches.
On Thursday, Huntington Beach, Newport Beach and Dana Point city councils voted to challenge the orders after the governor announced a “hard closure” of all state and local beaches in Orange County.
Shortly after Newsom’s announcement, Newport Beach City Council held an emergency meeting on his orders. Councilman Kevin Muldoon introduced a motion to join with other O.C. cities filing litigation.
Dana Point City Council also voted to join the other cities and seek a temporary restraining order to stop the state.
“The City Council voted to pursue litigation against Governor Newsom, challenging his order that all Orange County beaches, but no other beaches in the state, be closed,” Dana Point City Attorney Patrick Munoz said. ” The city will be seeking a temporary restraining order asking the court to enjoin his order until a full hearing on the merits of the matter can occur.”
The judge set a hearing for Monday, May 11.