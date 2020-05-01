ORANGE COUNTY (CBSLA) — As funds begin to run dry during the coronavirus pandemic, some small businesses have reopened their doors, violating statewide shutdown orders.

The chairs at Barberhood in Laguna Hills were in high demand Friday, its first day open since the pandemic began.

Barberhood’s owners say they closed down a week before stay at home orders were issued and say they had to reopen now because they were running out of money.

Because they’ve only been open for seven months, they did not qualify for an emergency loan.

“We got no money from the government, no stimulus check for ourselves,” said co-owner Rick Wood. “We managed to keep it open this long but the reality is, you can only do it for so long.”

The owners insist they are taking all possible safety precautions to keep customers and staff safe.

“All of our barbers are wearing N-95 masks, said Barberhood co-owner Christine Wood. “We are doing complete sterilization between all services, that goes on for about 15 minutes, of the chairs, the tools.”

“What people don’t understand is barbershops, hair salons, when we go to school, the big part of what we learn is not cutting hair or putting on nails, it’s actually how to do sanitation,” Rick said.

According to the county, the barbershop is in violation of the state’s directive to close non-essential businesses. The owners believe they aren’t breaking any laws.

“I don’t think I’m violating anything because although Governor Newsom said what he said, our Orange County Board of Supervisors, from what I read into it, said we can absolutely open our small business.”

When county officials were asked about whether there will be enforcement if non-essential businesses reopen, an official said it will be up to each municipality.