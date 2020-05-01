



HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) — On May Day, when workers usually take to the streets for a higher minimum wage and benefits, demonstrations will take place to demand that stay-at-home orders to slow the spread of coronavirus be lifted so people can get back to work.

An organization called We Have Rights is planning walking protests in downtown Los Angeles and Huntington Beach, where beaches were closed by order of Gov. Gavin Newsom after large crowds descended last weekend.

In Huntington Beach, the demonstrators will likely come up alongside beachgoers defying the beach closure orders. As of 7 a.m., several people made their way past the closures to go surfing and enjoy the beach.

The demonstration demanding that California be fully reopened starts at noon and is calling for protestors to gridlock Pacific Coast Highway in both directions and to fill the Huntington Beach pier.

In downtown Los Angeles, protesters from the same movement are also calling for a walking protest and to gridlock the streets in and around Los Angeles City Hall.

The group says their demonstration is a peaceful protest and “absolutely no violence” will be tolerated. But similar demonstrations demanding that states reopen their economies across the country have included people wearing automatic rifles and ammunition. It’s not clear if weapons will be welcomed or discouraged at either We Have Rights rally.

A counterprotest will take place at LA City Hall.