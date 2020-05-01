



— A high-risk sex offender released early is back behind bars after allegedly exposing himself at a parole resource center in Santa Ana.

Rudy William Grajeda Magdaleno, 39, was taken back into custody Thursday. He is considered to be a high-risk sex offender because he has been convicted of multiple sex offenses and has tried to tamper or remove his tracking device.

Magdaleno had been released on April 13, after being given a credit of 71 days, totaling 142 days credit time served on a parole violation for failing to charge his GPS monitor, despite a 180-day minimum sentence, according to Santa Ana police. Authorities say Magdaleno was released with a GPS monitor he again failed to charge.

On April 17, police were dispatched to a parole resource center after Magdaleno was reported to have exposed himself to staff members, but he fled before officers arrived.

“The arrest of this dangerous sex offender just days after he walked out of jail demonstrates the court’s grave error in releasing him and six other high-risk sex offenders early,” Santa Ana Mayor Miguel Pulido said in a statement.

Magdaleno’s criminal history includes breaking into a home and exposing himself to an 11-year-old girl, going into a law office and masturbating while staring at a woman working there, and forcing a disabled person at a restaurant to orally copulate him.

California has instituted a temporary policy of $0 bail for most misdemeanors and lower-level felonies to reduce the state prison population in the effort to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Santa Ana police detectives say they believe Magdaleno may have committed other crimes. Anyone with information can call Detective Michael Nolan at (714) 245-8302 or email mnolan@santa-ana.org.