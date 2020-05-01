LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — El Pollo Loco is looking to hire during the coronavirus pandemic.
The food chain has about 130 locations across Southern California, and positions are available at each one.
El Pollo Loco’s Jen Jaffe said that many people are going to the restaurants for pick-up and delivery.
“We are seeing that a lot of families are choosing us, which actually supplements their cooking from home, and they feel good about that choice,” Jaffe said.
Open positions range from cooks to cashiers and management positions with benefits.
Jaffe said working for the company has always felt like being part of a big family, especially now.
“A general manager and one of her crew members actually helped deliver food that one of our delivery services wasn’t able to actually deliver to a hospital, for a graveyard ER shift,” Jaffe said.
“They just took it upon themselves to make sure they delivered this massive, 48-piece meal to the people that are working in the trenches every single day.”
El Pollo Loco has extended paid sick leave for employees impacted by COVID-19 and granted two weeks paid leave for employees 65 or older.
To apply for a position, visit ElPolloLoco.com/careers.