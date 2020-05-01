Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — San Bernardino County reported one additional coronavirus-related death, while Ventura County reported nine new cases Friday.
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — San Bernardino County reported one additional coronavirus-related death, while Ventura County reported nine new cases Friday.
In San Bernardino County, there were 2,113 total cases of COVID-19 Thursday, an increase of 55 cases from Thursday, and 94 virus-related deaths, an increase of one.
RELATED: Coronavirus: ‘Many Days, Not Weeks Away’ From Easing Stay-At-Home Orders, Newsom Says
Ventura County reported nine new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total to 544 cases and 18 deaths. Of those cases, 385 have recovered. There were 141 active cases under quarantine.
The county said 25 were currently hospitalized, with 11 in intensive care units.
As of Friday, San Bernardino County had tested 20,598 patients, and Ventura County had tested 10,207.