LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The presiding judge of Los Angeles County Friday announced that more than 250 inmates facing misdemeanor and lower-level felony charges have been ordered released from jail in an effort to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Judge Kevin C. Brazile, in a written statement, said the orders were signed to release the inmates on their own recognizance in conjunction with the Judicial Council of California’s recent decision to set bail at zero for most misdemeanor and lower-level felony cases.
District Attorney Jackie Lacey, Public Defender Ricardo Garcia, Alternate Public Defender Erika Anzoategui and City Attorney Mike Feuer vetted and agreed on the cases and set court dates for those inmates.
“Justice partners in Los Angeles County are continuing to work with the court during this unprecedented public health crisis to protect public safety while achieving distance inside our courthouses and the jail system,” Brazile said.
RELATED: LA County Reports Another 62 Coronavirus Deaths Friday, Over 1,000 Cases
The presiding judge announced March 17 that most court functions would remain on hold through May 12, with courtrooms being closed for judicial business except for those handling time-sensitive, essential functions.
Essential matters include arraignments, preliminary hearings, bail review hearings, grand jury indictments and sentencing hearings in criminal cases, along with juvenile petitions, emergency protective orders, emergency writs challenging COVID-19 emergency measures and civil and family temporary restraining orders.
The presiding judge also said last month that the court system was instituting a 90-day grace period on all traffic and non-traffic infraction tickets.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)