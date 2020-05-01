Comments
LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — An additional coronavirus testing site has been opened in Long Beach at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
In a press release Friday, the city said the drive-through testing location is expected to provide as many as 100 tests daily.
“Having a robust testing capacity is crucial to keeping people safe and gradually reopening the Long Beach economy,” said Mayor Robert Garcia.
The site, located at 5000 E. Lew Davis St., will be open every day from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
To make an appointment, visit the city’s COVID-19 testing page. Individuals who are 65 or older, are frontline workers, are exhibiting symptoms, or have underlying health conditions will be prioritized.
Appointments are also available to anyone with symptoms at five other locations:
- Jordan High School, 6500 Atlantic Ave.
- Cabrillo High School, 2001 Santa Fe Ave.
- St. Mary Medical Center, 1050 Linden Ave.
- Long Beach City College Pacific Coast Campus, 1305 E. Pacific Coast Highway
- Beginning May 4: Jordan Plus High School, 171 W. Bort St.