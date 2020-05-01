



The Los Angeles Rams didn’t have a first round pick in this year’s NFL Draft. So, when they selected running back Cam Akers in the second round with what was their first pick of the draft, it set an immediate expectation for the Florida State star.

The team released former first round pick Todd Gurley this offseason leaving the backfield with the combination of former undrafted free agent Malcolm Brown and last year’s third round pick Darrell Henderson. Akers, as the highest draft pick among the group, will be expected to produce. He told team reporter Sarina Morales that he’s more than ready to come to work, bringing a competitive mentality to the running backs room.

“I know I can bring a dog mentality. Somebody who is fierce, who won’t be denied,” said Akers. “I’m all about business, love to win and love to compete.”

There’s no questioning Akers’ production with the Seminoles. He totaled over 2,800 yards rushing on 4.9 yards per carry during his three years there and continued to add to his workload with receptions out of the backfield as his career went on.

While there will be plenty of work to be done in preparation for the upcoming season, at least for now, there is some time to reflect on just how big of a moment being drafted into the NFL was. For Akers, like so many prospects, hearing his named called was an emotional moment, a realization of a long-time dream.

“It was just a big relief, a big weight off of my shoulders, a blessing just to be to come from where I come from and to be able to reach that milestone,” said Akers. “Reaching that lifelong dream, that lifelong goal of being in the NFL. Having the opportunity, it was all right there and that was what that whole moment was just realizing that opportunity was right there.”

Akers does have some knowledge of the Rams organization already thanks to corner Jalen Ramsey who shares the same agent. The 20-year-old running back said that Ramsey’s advice for him in getting ready for the next level was simple: continue to play his game.

“He just told me to continue to be me,” said Akers. “Continue to work hard. Continue to stay grounded and stay humble and continue to put God first and everything that I want will happen. Just continue to be me and continue to work, everything else will fall into place.”