LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — One person was killed and two other hurt after a car plowed into a homeless encampment in South LA early Friday morning.
The crash happened at Flower and 52nd Street just before 3 a.m. Several people were left under a large amount of debris immediately after the crash.
The sedan had plowed through the homeless encampment before hitting a light pole. One person was declared dead at the scene and two people were taken to the hospital.
One person who was in the car was taken into custody.