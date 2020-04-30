



Rebecca Hall did a lot of British television when she first began her career as actor, but it had been a long time since she had jumped into an American television series.

The actor is one of the stars of Amazon’s “Tales from the Loop,’ a science fiction drama about a group of townspeople living above “The Loop,” which is a machine built to unlock and explore the mysteries of the world. The show appealed to Hall for many different reasons.

“Tales from the Loop was sort of quite an unusual project,” said Hall in an interview with CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith. “I used to do a lot of British TV, but I hadn’t done American TV with a showrunner in forever. I was curious about it and when I found about it, I was told it was inspired by artwork, which was quite an arresting idea. It suggested that it would have aesthetic sensibility and would be visually arresting. I was taken with it and was surprised that despite being a high concept, it’s essentially human and based in character driven stories. It is incredibly moving and I was sold.”

Hall is not the only one in her family starring in a major TV show at the moment. Her husband Morgan Spector is one of the leads of HBO’s “The Plot Against America.” While Hall and her husband Spector have worked with some of the best in the industry, the actor and director thoroughly enjoyed her time on set of the Amazon series with Academy Award nominee Jonathan Pryce.

“I was very excited to work with Jonathan Pryce. He was someone that I’ve admired for a long time,” said Hall. “I’ve known him a little bit, so it was nice to have a fellow Brit on set. We had a great time together. He’s incredible. I don’t think we spent a ton of time talking about process or acting. When the cameras were rolling we did a bit, but the rest of the time we gossiped about people we knew in common.”

In addition to “Tales from the Loop,” Hall recently wrapped production on her directorial debut on a film called “Passing,” starring Tessa Thompson and Ruth Negga and she will also be in the blockbuster movie “Godzilla vs. Kong,” which hits theaters in November. Hall enjoyed directing for the first time and knows how difficult it can be after watching Ben Affleck act and direct in “The Town” 10 years ago.

“It was really fascinating to get directed by an actor, who was also in the scene with you,” said Hall. “That was probably the most memorable part of it, just seeing how he [Affleck] navigated that because it’s a difficult thing to do… maintain perspective and be in the scene. That was definitely what I remember best.”

