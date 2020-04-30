(CBSLA)- The Los Angeles Rams didn’t have a first round pick in last week’s NFL Draft, but they did select nine players who will hopefully be joining the roster for the upcoming 2020 NFL season.
On Wednesday night, the team’s Twitter account revealed what jersey numbers most of those rookies would be wearing. Now fans can begin preparing for, or ordering the jerseys they want for the rookie class.
Running back Cam Akers will take over #23.
23 x @thereal_cam3 pic.twitter.com/XrrZvR7NKZ
Wide receiver Van Jefferson will take over the vacated #12 from Brandin Cooks.
12 x @VanJefferson12 pic.twitter.com/XYPbLzIg2L
Outside linebacker Terrell Lewis will don the #52 formerly worn by the departed Clay Matthews.
52 x @_Real24_ pic.twitter.com/fA35jJVlPj
Safety Terrell Burgess from Utah will retain his college number of 26.
26 x @TiTaniumT98 pic.twitter.com/3cz9U2ixem
Tight end Brycen Hopkins takes over #88 one down from his college number of 89.
88 x @Itsbhop89 pic.twitter.com/kOBDfvSmeB
Ohio State safety Jordan Fuller goes from single digit #4 to the #32 formerly worn by retired safety Eric Weddle.
32 x @j_fuller4 pic.twitter.com/kH4XYDXwnq
Baylor linebacker and seventh round pick Clay Johnston will wear #58.
58 x @C_Johnston4 pic.twitter.com/mgDtJyJGNV
And kicker Samuel Sloman will take over the #1.
1 x @ssloman118 pic.twitter.com/PCEEPyhqJ3
The only draft pick left out of the jersey reveals last night was Clemson guard Tremayne Anchrum.