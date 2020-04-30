COVID-19:Get The Latest Updates
(CBSLA)- The Los Angeles Rams didn’t have a first round pick in last week’s NFL Draft, but they did select nine players who will hopefully be joining the roster for the upcoming 2020 NFL season.

On Wednesday night, the team’s Twitter account revealed what jersey numbers most of those rookies would be wearing. Now fans can begin preparing for, or ordering the jerseys they want for the rookie class.

Running back Cam Akers will take over #23.

Wide receiver Van Jefferson will take over the vacated #12 from Brandin Cooks.

Outside linebacker Terrell Lewis will don the #52 formerly worn by the departed Clay Matthews.

Safety Terrell Burgess from Utah will retain his college number of 26.

Tight end Brycen Hopkins takes over #88 one down from his college number of 89.

Ohio State safety Jordan Fuller goes from single digit #4 to the #32 formerly worn by retired safety Eric Weddle.

Baylor linebacker and seventh round pick Clay Johnston will wear #58.

And kicker Samuel Sloman will take over the #1.

The only draft pick left out of the jersey reveals last night was Clemson guard Tremayne Anchrum.

