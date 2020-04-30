(CBSLA)- The Los Angeles Chargers selected Justin Herbert with the 6th overall pick in last week’s draft with the hopes that he would be their quarterback of the future. Now, the team has reportedly found the man they want to groom Herbert, and he has plenty of experience with young promising QBs.

According to a report from Daniel Popper at The Athletic, the team is set to hire former D.C. Defenders head coach Pep Hamilton to be their new quarterbacks coach. The hiring would seem to be a reversal of what general manager Tom Telesco said in February at the NFL Scouting Combine, that the team would not be hiring a QB coach.

It’s understandable why the team would want to bring Hamilton in. Prior to his work with the XFL’s Defenders, he was best known for working with Andrew Luck as offensive coordinator in Indianapolis and as Luck’s QB coach in college at Stanford.

Hamilton also worked with quarterbacks in previous stops in Chicago (’07-’09), San Francisco (’06), and New York (’05 with the Jets). The hope is that the experience Hamilton brings will help nurture Herbert as he takes over as the franchise’s new starting QB.