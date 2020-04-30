



The NBA, along with most professional sports leagues, is still attempting to figure out when it will be able to return to play. In recent days, reports have surfaced that the league is considering potentially using the Disney World complex as a relocation option.

However, a report from CNBC today stated that some league executives and agents are pushing for the league to cancel the remainder of the 2019-20 season. Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James pushed back on that report on Twitter just a few hours later.

Saw some reports about execs and agents wanting to cancel season??? That’s absolutely not true. Nobody I know saying anything like that. As soon as it’s safe we would like to finish our season. I’m ready and our team is ready. Nobody should be canceling anything. 👑 — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 30, 2020

The 35-year-old James says he is ready to play, emphasizing that the league should finish the season as soon as it is safe to do so. With several states beginning re-opening processes following weeks of social distancing measures, it seems that momentum is moving towards sports returning in the somewhat near future.

James and the Lakers would certainly like to do so as when the season paused, they held a 49-14 record and sat in first place in the Western Conference. For James, he was averaging a career high in assists per game (10.6) while also putting up 25.7 points per night over 60 games played, inserting himself in the MVP conversation.

There is still plenty of uncertainty to be had over when or if the season will return, but it’s clear that it’s biggest star would prefer it does.