



Huntington Beach city council plans to file an injunction challenging the constitutionality of the governor’s order to close the beaches.

Dana Point City Council also joined in voting to seek a temporary restraining order to stop the state.

“The City Council voted to pursue litigation against Governor Newsom, challenging his order that all Orange County beaches, but no other beaches in the state, be closed,” Dana Point City Attorney Patrick Munoz said. ” The city will be seeking a temporary restraining order asking the court to enjoin his order until a full hearing on the merits of the matter can occur.”

Newport Beach councilman Kevin Muldoon has also introduced a motion to join with Huntington Beach and other Orange County cities.

The governor announced a “hard closure” of all state and local beaches in Orange County.

“We’re gonna do a hard close in that part of the state, just in the O.C. area,” Newsom said.

Newsom called the focused closure a “temporary pause.” CBS News Wednesday had obtained a memo which seemed to indicate that Newsom may shut down all beaches statewide. However, that was not the case.

“Specific issues on some of those (Orange County) beaches have raised alarm bells,” Newsom said. “People that are congregating there that weren’t practicing physical distancing that may go back to their community outside of O.C. and may not even though that they contracted the disease.”

Thursday afternoon, Newport Beach City Council held an emergency meeting on the governor’s orders.

According to the City Attorney, there is no foreseeable end date for the closures.

The Newport Beach City Council voted Tuesday against a proposal to close its beaches for the next three weekends.