(CBS Local)– Hunter McGrady is making a major impact in the modeling industry.

She has her own clothing line with QVC, has been a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model four times, and is breaking barriers as a plus-size model. McGrady is a leader in the conversation about body inclusivity in fashion and she says creating her own clothing line is a dream come true.

“I’ve had a passion for fashion for so many years,” said McGrady in an interview with CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith. “It was about the right timing and the right people to connect with. When I met with QVC, their values lined up with my values. One of the biggest things for me was to make sure we had inclusive sizing. Inclusive sizing means offering a really wide array of sizing. For instance, our sizes start at an xx small and go up to a 5x. We’re hitting a lot of people out there and that’s something I’ve always been really passionate about. I always talk about the need for diversity and inclusivity and really wanted to put my money where my mouth was. We definitely still have a long way to go. Shopping for someone like me, I’m a size 18, it’s not easy to do. However, we’ve seen a lot of growth and change from designers.”

McGrady’s mother was a model and her dad was an actor and both served as role models in her career. Another inspiration is fellow model Ashley Graham and McGrady is really encouraged by all the different types of women being featured in media the last few years.

“We’ve seen a lot of change from media and I think that’s important because it is so crucial to see diversity in our magazines and in film and television,” said McGrady. “It opens so many more doors. I think the moment when Ashley Graham was on the cover of Sports Illustrated was the moment everyone was like this is something that is needed. Beauty is subjective. What one person thinks is beautiful may not be what another person thinks is beautiful. I think it’s important to highlight all the different aspects of women. The moment Graham was on that cover, it opened a lot of eyes and change started happening.”