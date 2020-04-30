Comments
NEWHALL (CBSLA) – Human remains were found Wednesday morning in a homeless encampment in Newhall.
The discovery was made at around 11 a.m. by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies under a at an unoccupied encampment under a freeway overpass.
The identity of the victim and the cause of death are under investigation.
The deputies, members of the Homeless Outreach Services Team, found the body while circulating the encampments to offer transients temporary housing, personal protective equipment and supplies amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Anyone with information on the case should call the LASD Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.