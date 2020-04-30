



— Since 2007, every bottle sold by One Hope Wine has supported charitable causes around the world to the tune of $5 million.

“From the very beginning we’ve been built on hope and rooted in purpose,” CEO Jake Kloberdanz said.

So when the coronavirus pandemic struck, One Hope Wine was equipped to quickly set up two funds — one that provides comfort packages to health care workers and the other to support moms in the hospitality industry who have recently lost their jobs.

“We wanted to do something that was immediate and put a glimmer of hope in somebody’s eye,” Kloberdanz said. “And we came up with the idea of giving these $100 micro-grants, where we give $50 of grocery credit and another $50 of One Hope gift credit.”

Rachel Hertel is one of the recipients of the grant. She and her husband were laid off from the same restaurant before their son’s birthday.

“And then, of course, with the $50 gift card, I got myself some wine,” she said. “Because mom needs some love, too.”

That $50 One Hope credit can also be used for a side-business selling win through virtual parties as part of the Cause Entrepreneur program.

Kloberdanz credited One Hopes philanthropic abilities to his mom, who taught him how to be an entrepreneur; his employees from Los Angeles to Napa, who believe in the company’s mission; and to the customers, whose purchases continue to make an impact.

“I truly believe that great wines have brought great people together for many years,” he said. “And now, we can serve great causes together by sharing it.”

One Hope Wine has already raised more than $50,000 for micro-grants and $30,0000 for comfort packages.