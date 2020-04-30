Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Californians who were supposed to get married in the past several weeks may have had their plans stalled due to the novel coronavirus pandemic has forcing many government offices to close to the public.
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Californians who were supposed to get married in the past several weeks may have had their plans stalled due to the novel coronavirus pandemic has forcing many government offices to close to the public.
For the next 60 days, California residents don’t have to leave their homes to obtain marriage licenses.
Governor Gavin Newsom signed an executive order Thursday allowing adults to use videoconferencing to receive marriage licenses, rather than in person, as long as both adults are located within the State of California, are present, and can present identification.
Also, those who wish to be married can conduct a ceremony through a live video conference, as long as both parties and one witness are present.
Click here for more information on the state’s COVID-19 response.