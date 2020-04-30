



— Los Angeles Unified School District students set to graduate high school this year will be able to connect with counselors for free to help them through the college admissions process in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic , Mayor Eric Garcetti announced Wednesday.

Students can describe their problems and concerns with going to college once the pandemic subsides on the city’s website. Counselors from their high schools, a representative from the college they were admitted to or other professional will contact them within 48 hours to help them navigate the admissions process.

To the Class of 2020: your city believes in you. Your dreams are more powerful than this devastation. Your potential is greater than this pandemic. We'll get through this, together. — MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) May 1, 2020

“This is not the spring that you hoped for, this is not the spring that you deserved, but it is the spring that you have,” he said, noting that tomorrow is traditionally college signing day. “You face an agonizing dilemma right now, whether to accept and follow your dreams for tomorrow, or to put those dreams on hold and help your families today.”

Garcetti said that for some students right now might not be the best time for students to leave their families to attend college outside of the area because they have become primary earners and caretakers, but that was not a decision they should have to make by themselves.

“Hear me when I say that we don’t want COVID-19 to take lives, but we also don’t want it to steal your dreams,” the mayor said.

Assistance is being provided by L.A. compact, an alliance of leaders from education, business, government, labor and nonprofit sectors seeking to improve education.

