LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – More than 1,500 new coronavirus cases were reported in Los Angeles County Wednesday, the high number due to an increase in testing capability and a lag in reporting from over the weekend, officials said.
Los Angeles County Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer reported 1,541 new cases in the past 24 hours and 56 deaths.
It brings the countywide total to 22,485 cases and 1,056 deaths.
92% of all those who have died had underlying health conditions, Ferrer said.
Meanwhile, 498 people who resided in L.A. County institutional settings have died of COVID-19, the vast majority lived in nursing homes. They account for about 47% of all coronavirus deaths in the county.
Institutional settings include nursing homes, assisted living facilities, jails, prisons, homeless shelters, treatment centers and supporting living facilities.
There are currently 1,940 coronavirus patients hospitalized in L.A. County. 28% are in ICUs and 17% are on ventilators.
Over 139,000 people in L.A. County have been tested so far, with 14 percent reporting positive for the disease.
Meanwhile, L.A. County Supervisor Kathryn Barger Wednesday touched on the announcement from California Gov. Gavin Newsom that stay-at-home orders could begin to be eased in the coming weeks for schools and businesses. Barger hinted that L.A. County’s reopening plans could be slower and more conservative due its large population and high density.
“There are 58 counties in California, and as the most populous region, L.A. County’s efforts will look very, very different than others,” Barger said.