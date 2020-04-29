Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — San Bernardino County reported four more deaths, while Ventura County reported additional cases Wednesday.
In San Bernardino County, there were 1,928 total cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, an increase of 101 cases from Tuesday, and 89 virus-related deaths, an increase of four.
Ventura County reported nine new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total to 517 cases and 17 deaths. Of those cases, 366 have recovered. There were 134 active cases under quarantine.
The county said 26 were currently hospitalized, with 10 in intensive care units.
As of Wednesday, San Bernardino County has tested 19,449 patients and Ventura County has tested 9,784.