LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Many communities in the South Los Angeles area are already considered food deserts, lacking grocery stores with fresh produce, and the coronavirus pandemic has heightened that issue.
To help combat this problem, and also help farmers who are reportedly being forced to let fruit and vegetables rot in the fields, Community Health Councils and SEE-LA launching an 8-week program to hand out 1,000 free farm boxes weekly to four communities in South LA.
“The produce will change from week to week, or after every couple of week, but things like broccoli, kale, and lettuce and whatnot,” Sonya Vasquez said. “The next couple of weeks, they’re gonna get a 5-pound box of oranges and they’re also getting a bag of sweet potatoes.”
Anyone interested in getting one of these farm boxes can get them at the following Best Start locations:
- West Athens: Girls Club of Los Angeles, 2057 W. Century Blvd., from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Wednesdays
- Watts/Willowbrook: Macedonia Baptist Church, 1755 E. 114th St., from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Wednesdays
- Broadway/Manchester: Peace Chapel Church, 7656n S. Avalon Blvd., from 10 a.m. to noon on Fridays
- Compton/East Compton: Compton Chamber of Commerce, 700 N. Bullis Rd., fro 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays.