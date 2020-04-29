LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A charity founded by Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw and his wife announced Wednesday that more than $85,000 has been raised in two weeks to benefit organizations in Los Angeles and Dallas helping people affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
Funds raised will be split evenly between the Dream Center in Los Angeles, which is serving 13,000 meals per day during the pandemic, and Behind Every Door in Dallas, which provides boxes of food essentials to families in need.
Kershaw and his wife, Ellen, matched the contributions dollar-for-dollar.
“This campaign has been such an awesome surprise,” the couple said in a written statement. “We really wanted to figure out a way to address the immediate needs of a couple of our beneficiaries who are serving families due to COVID-19. It has been incredible to see the swell of support from so many people.”
Five of the campaign’s donors will participate in a Zoom call with the Kershaws in the coming week. Donors who contributed more than $5,000 will also receive Zoom calls from the couple to thank them for their contributions.
The charity has raised more than $12 million for vulnerable and at-risk children living in Los Angeles, Dallas, the Dominican Republic and Zaire.
