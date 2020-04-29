Comments (2)
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A notice sent out by the California Police Chief’s Association Wednesday said local law enforcement agencies should be prepared for Gov. Gavin Newsom to announce the closure of all beaches and state parks effective May 1.
The memo, obtained by CBS Los Angeles, said the decision was made after crowds flocked to open beaches this past weekend, in violation of the state’s shelter-in-place order put in place to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
“We wanted to give all of our members a heads up about this in order to provide time for you to plan for any situations you might expect as a result, knowing each community has its own dynamics,” the memo said.
The memo also said that state parks personnel would be on hand to help support local efforts.
If this happens, California is going to see some very bad days ahead. Newsom doesn’t give a damn about the citizens of this state, just the power grab he’s tripping on.