Coronavirus: Grocery Stores Limiting Meat Purchases Over Concerns Of A Shortage





— Albertsons — the parent company of Pavilions, Vons, Albertsons and Safeway — announced Wednesday that it would start limiting how many meat products customers could buy in Southern California, not because they were experiencing a lack of supply, but because they’re concerned that a possible shortage could cause panic buying.

Lisa Shetler was shopping for groceries for her friends Wednesday night, concerned that they might not have enough food in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’ve been telling all my friends, ‘Stock up on canned meats,'” she said.

Her local Pavilions in South Pasadena has a fully stocked meat aisle, but they started limiting the sale of beef steaks, roasts and ground beef — two per person, per visit. On Thursday, the limit was extended to chicken and pork. The limit is currently only in place in Albertsons Companies’ stores in Southern California.

In response to their new limits on beef, Albertsons said in a statement:

“We are not experiencing any shortages and do not anticipate any issues with supply or product availability. We did so to prevent the possibility of panic-buying and help ensure more of our neighbors can find the products they need.”

The news comes one day after President Donald Trump signed an executive order to prevent meat shortages by keeping meat processing plants open amid coronavirus outbreaks and protecting those owners from lawsuits if their employees contract the virus.

Tyson Foods, which closed several of its facilities after a number of employees fell ill, has now implemented new safety precautions, and Board Chairman John Tyson warned in a letter this week that “millions of animals — chickens, pigs and cattle — will be depopulated because of the closure of our processing facilities.”

Mike Devore, who works for a grocery delivery company, said a lot of people are afraid of running out of food.

“So they want to buy as much as possible,” he said.

But even if widespread meat shortages come to pass, Devore said his newly booming business will still be busy.

“Just mark it not found, and keep moving,” he said.

Some experts said meat shortages could be just weeks away, not due to a lack of product, but due to a lack of product getting to market.