



— The Los Angeles Clippers have teamed up with a local artist to release a limited-edition L.A. Relief Fund merchandise, of which 100 percent of the proceeds will go toward the Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles.

The L.A. Relief Collection designed in partnership with artist Mister Cartoon features his signature Old English font on a hooded

sweatshirt and two T-shirt designs.

Good Morning #ClipperNation. In collaboration with @MisterCtoons, we’ve released a limited edition L.A. Relief merchandise collection, with 100% of proceeds going to the @MayorsFundLA. — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) April 29, 2020

Fans can choose between the ‘We Over Me’ t-shirt, the Los Angeles hoodie, and the LA t-shirt.

“During these times, the strength of our community has never been more evident or more important,” said Clippers president of business operations Gillian Zucker.

“We are excited to partner once again with Mister Cartoon, an artist with deep passion for Angelenos, who has made a profound impact on Los Angeles for decades and looks to do so once again by celebrating our collective strength.”

The Clippers are among a half-dozen Southern California sports teams who announced last week that they were participating in “Teams For LA,” with all proceeds going directly to the Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles to help support the Los Angeles community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Kings, Los Angeles Sparks, LA Galaxy and Ontario Reign are also participating.

The new Clippers merchandise is available at clippers.com/LARelief.

