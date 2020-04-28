LYNWOOD (CBSLA) — A vandal smashed the window of a family-owned Lynwood doughnut shop with a hammer Monday, causing at least $1,300 in damage.
Police said Tuesday that the vandal is a man believed to be in his 20s.
Surveillance footage shows the man smashing the window around 3:30 a.m. on Monday in the 11300 block of Long Beach Blvd, near the 105 freeway.
He was wearing a white shirt, light blue denim shorts, a blue denim jacket, novelty socks and had a dark backpack, officials said. He walked away northbound on Long Beach Blvd.
Deputy Juanita Navarro-Suarez of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau called the damage a “heavy blow” to the small business, especially amid the coronavirus crisis.
Detectives encouraged anyone with information about the suspect to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Century Station at 323- 568-4800. Those wishing to report anonymously can call 800-222-TIPS.
