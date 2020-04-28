SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Orange County health officials reported three new coronavirus-related deaths Tuesday, bringing the total to 42.
The county also reported 34 additional coronavirus cases totaling 2,151.
The number of hospitalized patients increased from 157 on Monday to 178 on Tuesday, with the number of intensive care patients rising from 62 to 74.
Of the county’s total cases, two percent involve people under 18 years old; nine percent are between 18 and 24; 16 percent are between 25 and 34; 15 percent are between 35 and 44; 19 percent are between 45 and 54, 18 percent are between 55 and 64, 11 percent are between 65 and 74, six percent are between 75 and 84, and four percent are 85 and older.
Of the deaths, five percent were 25 to 34 years old, seven percent were 35 to 44, 12 percent were 45 to 54, 17 percent were 55 to 64, 12 percent were 65 to 74, 31 percent were 75 to 84, and 17 percent were 85 or older. Of the deaths, 33 percent were white, 31 percent were Latino, 29 percent were Asian, five percent were black and two percent were categorized as “other.”
As of Monday, the county has tested 27,737 people.
Over the weekend, thousands flocked to Orange County beaches over the weekend drawing despite state-wide safer-at-home orders.
City councils in Newport Beach, Laguna Beach and San Clemente were meetings Tuesday to discuss schedules for possibly closures and/or
re-openings of beaches and parks.
