SAN PEDRO (CBSLA) — Last week, the Terminal Island Correctional Facility in San Pedro had 57 inmates who tested positive for COVID-19. In just seven days, that number has skyrocketed nearly 700 percent.

On April 21, CBSLA investigative reporter David Goldstein broke the story about the federal prison’s outbreak — which he says is the largest of any federal prison in the nation.

Temporary field living quarters have been set up and visits have been suspended due to the virus spreading like wildfire.

Inmates’ families expressed concern about their loved ones’ living conditions as the threat of the virus within the prison walls continues to grow.

“He said the conditions were horrible, inhumane,” said Jackie Vasquez, whose brother is serving time at Terminal Island for a drug offense.

She said he and others have to be moved to a prison factory that’s infested with rats to be separated from the sick inmates.

“I’m not asking for much,” Vasquez said. “I’m not asking for him to be moved into a hotel and be treated like a prince, but these are inhumane conditions. Nobody should be treated like that.”

As of April 28, 443 inmates have tested positive for coronavirus. With a total population of 1,055, the sick make up nearly half of the inmates in the facility.