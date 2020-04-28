Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Police Department reported Tuesday that three more employees have tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 84.
Officials said 36 LAPD employees have recovered and returned to duty, which is three more than Monday. One individual is hospitalized, and all others are self isolating.
Additionally, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported one more case, confirming a total of 23 employees have tested positive for COVID-19.
No LAFD employees are hospitalized, but seven are still self isolating. The other 16 have recovered and returned to full duty.