



– The number of deaths from COVID-19 in Los Angeles County has now hit 1,000, officials announced Tuesday.

597 people tested positive for coronavirus over the past 24 hours, L.A. County Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer reported Tuesday afternoon, and 59 people died from the disease.

It brings the number of cases in the county to 20,976, with 1,000 total deaths.

92 percent of those who have died had underlying conditions.

Meanwhile 462 of those who have died resided in institutional settings, the vast majority of which lived in nursing homes. Those deaths account for 46 percent of all L.A. County coronavirus deaths.

“With over 400 deaths occurring among nursing home residents, the pandemic has amplified the cracks in our society, including the protection of people who are older and medically fragile,” Ferrer said in a statement.

There are 4,488 coronavirus cases at 333 institutional settings, which include nursing homes, assisted living facilities, jails, prisons, homeless shelters, treatment centers and supporting living facilities.

“We need to accelerate our ability to identify and isolate symptomatic, as we as asymptomatic, residents and staff, and quarantine those who are close contacts” she added.

Last week, L.A. County announced it was barring visitors from nursing homes and all other institutional settings. Only essential workers would be admitted.

Ferrer noted Monday that officials were initially slow to act in containing the outbreak at nursing homes because they did not know that COVID-19 could be spread by people who were infected but were asymptomatic.

“Now that we do know, our strategy is to offer testing to all residents and staff at skilled nursing facilities,” she said. “And we’re working closely with the department of health services to ensure adequate testing kits and capacity for specimen collection at the nursing homes.”

The L.A. County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to ask the state to strengthen protections for residents and workers at nursing homes. The motion calls for additional pay, overtime and sick leave for nursing home employees during the crisis and paying a higher rate to workers caring for residents who have tested positive for the virus, among other measures.

It also recommends that skilled nursing homes be required to re-admit patients once they are no longer acutely ill with the coronavirus.

All of these measures must be supported by state officials who license such facilities.

Separately, county health officials have expanded coronavirus testing to include all residents and staff at nursing homes with outbreaks, regardless of whether they show any symptoms. County workers are also conducting “surveillance testing” at centers without any positive cases.

