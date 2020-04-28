RIALTO (CBSLA) — An Inland Empire steel company that has been around for decades is looking for skilled workers amid coronavirus shutdowns.

Rialto-based Columbia Steel has been around since 1975 producing steel and other construction materials to help build schools, businesses, and government buildings across the Southland.

“We are a very long-standing, stable company. We’ve got a lot of work in our pipeline right now. If somebody comes to work for us right now we’re going to keep them very busy for a long time,” said human resources director Scott Mazo.

While unemployment claims grow during the pandemic, the company is looking to fill about 30 positions.

“We have two shifts, first and second shifts. We are looking at hiring skilled welders, we are looking at hiring machine operators, lay outfitters and crane operators,” Mazo said.

The company currently has about 120 employees and 30 active projects including construction at Orange Coast College in Costa Mesa.

“So we are looking to fill our skilled trade positions that help us meet our production demands,” Mazo said. “This is hard work. If you are an ironworker, a steelworker, this is hard work. So right then and there you really have to have a heart for it. You have got to come in and be willing to work hard because obviously, steel is not light, the conditions are tough and we really have a lot of respect for our ironworkers and our steelworkers because of the conditions they have to work with.”

Mazo also said the company is doing everything it can to provide personal protective equipment and maintain social distance.

“We are having zoom meetings within the office so people are in the office right next to us but we are meeting through zoom so we can avoid that direct contract. We are trying to keep our distance as much as we can. We have a large shop which makes it easier for you to keep your distance from somebody else,” he said.

Those looking to apply can go to Indeed.com, and search Columbia Steel.